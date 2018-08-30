System Administrators: Prepare Your Institution for iOS 12 and macOS Mojave

If you’re a system administrator, there will be changes coming in iOS 12 and macOS Mojave you’ll need to be aware of for your institution. Apple has a support page to help you get ready.

[Here’s What You Need to Know About the macOS 32-bit App Warning]

iOS 12 Changes

Apple products won’t trust Symantec CAs as early as Fall 2018.

The Federal Common Policy Root CA has been removed from the iOS Trust Store.

FTP and File URL schemes for Proxy Automatic Configuration (PAC) are deprecated.

macOS Mojave Changes

Apple products won’t trust Symantec CAs as early as Fall 2018.

The Federal Common Policy Root CA has been removed from the iOS Trust Store.

FTP and File URL schemes for Proxy Automatic Configuration (PAC) are deprecated.

32-bit apps will trigger an alert when they launch.

Using the kickstart command to enable remote management on a Mac will only allow you to observe it when sharing its screen.

Using either the Full Security or Medium Security Secure Boot setting on your Mac computer that has the Apple T2 chip will prevent your Mac from starting up into single-user mode.

You can allow apps to access certain files used for system administration, and to allow access to application data.

Apple’s support page has further information and links to other support pages relevant to each change.

[iOS 12 Password Autofill is Coming. Here’s How 1Password Will Tie In]