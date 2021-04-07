T-Mobile announced on Wednesday the launch of its 5G Home Internet service. It will provide customers with unlimited high-speed internet for US$60/month (with autopay).

5G Home Internet

The carrier says over 30 million households are eligible for the service, and the website has a tool to check service availability in your location.

US$60/month, with AutoPay. No equipment fees or contracts.

Expected average speeds of 100 Mbps for most customers

Easy to setup. Plug it in, download the app and follow a few simple instructions.

T-Mobile Senior Vice President Edwige Robinson: