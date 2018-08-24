T-Mobile Customers Can Join the iPhone Upgrade Program Online

Looking to upgrade your iPhone next month? Good news, because T-Mobile customers have been added to the iPhone Upgrade Program online.

[T-Mobile API Exposed Customer Data, Company Said No Evidence of Data Access]

T-Mobile Upgrade

Previously, T-Mobile customers could only upgrade by going into an Apple Store. But now you can enroll in the program in the Apple Store app. T-Mobile joins other carriers to the program, including Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T.

The program includes AppleCare+, which gives you coverage for two accidental damages a year—for two years—and costs US$99 per incident for iPhone X users. Phones are also unlocked, which gives you the freedom to switch carriers.

[T-Mobile and Sprint Merging, Announce Nation-wide 5G Plans]