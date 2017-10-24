T-Mobile Offers iPhone X Trade-In Deal to Customers

T-Mobile is offering a similar iPhone X trade-in deal to Verizon. You can trade-in your current smartphone to get up to US$300 in credit towards the cost of the iPhone X. To be eligible you’ll need to buy the iPhone X on either the Equipment Installment Plan or the Jump! On Demand plan.

Eligible Phones for iPhone X Trade-In

On the Equipment Installment Plan, the iPhone X prices will be:

64GB : $279.99 down, with $30 per month payments for 24 months (for a total retail value of $999.99)

: $279.99 down, with $30 per month payments for 24 months (for a total retail value of $999.99) 256GB: $429.99 down, with $30 per month payments for 24 months (for a total retail value of $1,149.99)

On the Jump! On Demand plan, the iPhone X prices will be:

64GB : $41.56 a month

: $41.56 a month 256GB: $429.99 down, $24 a month

T-Mobile says that iPhones from the iPhone 6 and newer are eligible for trade-in (except the iPhone SE). Anything beyond the trade-in value towards the US$300 discount will be spread out in 24 monthly credits. For example, if your iPhone’s trade-in value is US$200, the remaining US$100 will be split up in the 24 monthly discount. You’re eligible for an upgrade after 12 monthly payments.