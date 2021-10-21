T-Mobile announced that it will pay off your remaining smartphone payments up to US$1,000 if you switch to its network. The offer starts on Friday, October 22 and requires a picture of your last phone bill.

Switching to T-Mobile

This deal applies to individuals and small businesses, as the carrier touts is 5G network. The US$1,000 will be available for each of up to five devices via a virtual prepaid MasterCard.

Jon Freier, Consumer Group President at T-Mobile: