T-Mobile announced that it will pay off your remaining smartphone payments up to US$1,000 if you switch to its network. The offer starts on Friday, October 22 and requires a picture of your last phone bill.
Switching to T-Mobile
This deal applies to individuals and small businesses, as the carrier touts is 5G network. The US$1,000 will be available for each of up to five devices via a virtual prepaid MasterCard.
Jon Freier, Consumer Group President at T-Mobile:
AT&T and Verizon customers with brand-new 5G phones often find themselves without 5G coverage. According to the latest third party tests, AT&T customers get a 5G signal less than half the time (44.8%) they use their phone, and Verizon customers only about a third of the time (34.3%).
Now, those customers can switch to T-Mobile, and we’ll pay off what they owe the Carriers for their smartphone up to $1,000 — and they’ll save up to 20% on their family plan and get way more 5G coverage.