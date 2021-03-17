T-Mobile announced on Wednesday that it’s teaming up with Pandora and SiriusXM to offer its customers exclusive streaming benefits.

T-Mobile Music Streaming

Starting Tuesday, March 23, any T-Mobile customer using the T-Mobile Tuesdays program will get free access to Pandora streaming with ad-free radio weekends, special “Top Tracks” music stations powered by popular SiriusXM channels, and early access to SiriusXM original podcasts. This will last until March 2022.

Ad-free Pandora music stations each weekend.

pecial “Top Tracks” music stations powered by SiriusXM, featuring songs curated from popular SiriusXM channels including The Highway, Hits 1, The Heat, and 90s on 9.

Exclusive access to SiriusXM original podcasts like Exit 209 with Storme Warren and Unboxing the 90s.

Early access to new episodes of SiriusXM podcasts on Pandora including The Hoda Show, Sway’s Interviews, Fierce Women in Music, Binge Guide, and The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham.

