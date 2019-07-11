T-Mobile Hosting ‘Scam Block Party’ on July 15

On July 15 T-Mobile will be hosting an online ‘Scam Block Party’ to raise awareness about its Scam Block tool and share robocall prevention tips.

Scam Block Party

Along with the announcement comes news that T-Mobile has blocked 3.5 billion scam since it launched its Scam ID and Scam Block technologies in 2017. The carrier also warns customers about “Scam Likely” calls. Every T-Mobile customer gets Scam ID automatically. To activate Scam Block you can dial #662#. This blocks the Scam Likely calls.

We recognized the robocalling epidemic early on and were first to give customers 100% free scam protection built into the core of our network and first to launch caller verification. We believe customers should always be in the driver’s seat, and that’s why we have Scam ID and Scam Block. Personally, I like Scam ID so I can see ‘Scam Likely’ calls. It’s soooo satisfying to hit “decline”! But if you never want to see those calls again, activate Scam Block, and we’ll stop them before they ever reach your phone.

The Scam Block party will start on July 15 at 6AM PT on Twitter. Customers can participate by sharing a screenshot, photo, or video of you turning on Scam Block using the hashtag #ScamBlockParty. If you already use Scam Block, retweet posts using the hashtag.

