T-Mobile is offering iPhone users a new way to test drive its network by downloading an app that installs an eSIM (via LightReading).

T-Mobile Test Drive

Through the Network Test Drive app on iOS, you can test the T-Mobile network for free for up to 30 days or 30GB of LTE data, whichever comes first. You won’t leave your current carrier and you won’t lose your existing phone number.

During the trial period, you will be provided with a temporary number that you can use voluntarily for calls and texts. By default, your primary number with your existing network provider will be used for calls and texts. Once the trial expires, you will not be able to keep the temporary number that you were assigned.

At the end of the trial, your current provider remains active on your device and the deactivated T-Mobile eSIM profile can be safely removed. You’ll receive emails and text messages from T-Mobile throughout your trial to notify you of instructions, and status.

Requirements

Current T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro by T-Mobile customers or customers of T-Mobile partners using the T-Mobile network are not eligible (former Test Drive customers must wait six (6) months for eligible to try another test drive).

The Network Test Drive app will only work on Apple iPhone XS or newer with eSIM capabilities.

Your Apple iPhone must be unlocked, must be on iOS 14.5 or higher, and not be using eSIM for your current provider.

If you have an iPhone 12 or newer, you will get to experience T-Mobile’s blazing fast 5G network.

You can sign up for a free Test Drive account once every six (6) months.

You can download the app here.