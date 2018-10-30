Apple’s T2 Security Chip Can Prevent Microphone Eavesdropping

Apple’s T2 security chip has been added to the new MacBook Air. It’s also in newer MacBook Pro models. And it can stop malicious parties from eavesdropping on your microphone when the lid is closed (via TechCrunch).

[Apple Intros New MacBook Air with Retina Display]

T2 Security Chip

The T2 security chip holds the MacBook’s encryption keys, fingerprint data, and has secure boot features. It also controls the ambient sensor, the system management controller (SMC), image signal processor, Apple video encoder, audio controller, and enables “Hey Siri.”

And according to Apple’s new security guide [PDF] it automatically disconnects the microphone when you close the MacBook’s lid.