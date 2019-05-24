Get $1 Tacos From Taco Bell With Apple Pay

Yesterday Apple shared a new promo for Apple Pay. You can get US$1 tacos from Taco Bell with Apple Pay through May 29.

Taco Bell

The promotion is capped at a maximum of US$10. It’s good for “any regular crunchy or soft-seasoned beef taco per person.” You’ll have to download the Taco Bell app and log in with an account. Check the Offers tab to get started.

*Only available to be redeemed through the Taco Bell app for pay ahead, pickup orders when paying with Apple Pay. Offer available only at participating U.S. Taco Bell locations for a limited time, while supplies last. Not available with a delivery order. Must register as a user in the Taco Bell app, log in, and redeem in the Offers tab. Purchase required. Check your local Taco Bell for availability. Offer valid for any regular crunchy or soft-seasoned beef taco per person. No product or ingredient upgrades or add-ons; may swap seasoned beef for beans. Total discount capped at $10. Offer redeemable once. May not be redeemed with other offers. Limit one coupon per consumer. Void if copied, transferred, reproduced, and where prohibited or restricted. No cash value. Tax not included. Offers may vary. Internet distribution strictly prohibited.

Further Reading:

[iOS 12.3: How to Use Apple Pay in iTunes and the App Store]

[Portland Transit Riders Can Add Hop Fastpass to Wallet]