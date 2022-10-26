Target and Apple Further Collaborate: More Apple Stores Inside Target, Plus New Target Circle Offers on Apple Services

Today, retailer Target has announced that it is expanding on a collaboration with Apple in order to bring the tech giant to more store locations, with the two nearly tripling Apple’s presence in Target stores.

In addition to Target and Apple working together to expand store access, Target is also offering several promotions for certain Apple Services, including Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, News+ and iCloud+.

Target and Apple Team Up to Provide More Access to Stores

Back in Feb. 2021, Target and Apple saw the first collaboration between the two companies, with Target offering its first Apple shop-in-shop. Featuring an “Apple-trained Target Tech Consultants and twice the space dedicated to Apple products”, Target now provides consumers access to Apple products and services across 150 nationwide locations.

Users can find a list of these locations here, and filtering by “Apple Experience”.

Additionally, shoppers that have access to a Target RedCard are able to receive 5% off all Apple purchases. Consumers can also get free shipping on orders over $35 through RedCard.

Along with bonuses in thanks to Target’s RedCard, the company is also offering extras for those enrolled in their free-to-join loyalty program, Target Circle. Through Target Circle, the company is offering a four-month free trial of Apple Fitness+. Considering Fitness+ no longer requires an Apple Watch, this should be good for new users to give the service a try.

Jay Blank, Vice President of Fitness Technologies for Apple stated, “We look forward to bringing Fitness+ to even more people, and helping them lead a healthier day by being more active, through this collaboration with Target.”

Additional Offers and More

Furthermore, starting in November, Target Circle members can also receive offers on certain Apple Services, including Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and iCloud+. For some of these offers, members may receive up to five months free of each service. Additionally, this Target Circle offer is available through Jan. 5, 2023.

Target Circle members can take advantage of these offers through the Target app by going to “My Target” and clicking “New Offers: Free Apple trials” within the Target Circle section.

Users can read more about the Target and Apple expansion here.

Considering the popularity of Target, this move seems like a good deal for Apple fans. Since not everyone is fortunate enough to live next to an Official Apple Store, it’s always nice having options. Plus, the new offers provided to Target Circle members is sure to entice those looking to give certain Apple Services a try.

What do you think about the deeper collaboration between Apple and Target? Let us know in the comments.