Two new shows joined the Apple TV+ roster on Friday. They are comedy Ted Lasso and award-winning documentary Boys State.

‘Ted Lasso’ on Apple TV+

Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, is an American football coach. He comes to England to coach the soccer team AFC Richmond, despite having no experience. Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple co-star in the series. I’m pleased to see a bit of light-heartedness to a rather earnest lineup of shows.

Welcome to ‘Boys State’

Boys State is rather different. It’s a documentary that shows what happens when 1,100 boys from across Texas come together to form a representative democracy from the ground up. The film, directed by Jess Morris and Amanda Mcbaine, has Laurene Powell-Jobs, as an Executive Producer. It was awarded the Sundance Grand Jury Prize.