Ted Lasso and Coach Beard are bringing their soccer management skills to the digital realm. Actors Jason Sudeikis and Bernard Hunt will, in character, take on The Daily Show host Trevor Noah as part of EA Sport’s FIFA FACE OFF competition, Deadline reported.

The clash will be streamed on Twitter and YouTube on Friday. It all kicks off at 12.30 PM EDT, although the Ted Lasso stars are not the first match-up.

Mr. Sudeikis commented: