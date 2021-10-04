Ted Lasso and the Premier League have agreed a major licensing deal for season three. It is worth as much as £500,000 (US680,593), The Athletic reported.

‘Ted Lasso’ Has Sights on Premier League

The deal means that the Apple TV+ hit will be able to use Premier League archive footage, its logos, club kits, and the trophy. This should all add to the realism of the show. Executives at the show have apparently warmed to it and the audience it provides for English soccer. The producer’s interest in such a deal was first reported in the Daily Mail towards the end of September.

Spoiler Alert

Such a deal gives a very big indication as to what will happen in Friday’s Ted Lasso season finale. Richmond is a victory from being promoted back to English soccer’s top tier and the producers haven’t splashed all that cash just for the sake of it, have they? After the FA Cup near miss, we can expect Richmond to be back in the big time next season.