Apple TV+ has scored a number of 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, thanks largely to Ted Lasso. The show was announced as a nominee for Best Comedy Series on Tuesday, with Jason Sudeikis up for an award in the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category.

Furthermore, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, and Jeremy Swift, are nominated in the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category for their performances in the show. Both Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham are nominated in the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category too. Ted Lasso also received Emmy nominations in production design, directing, and casting categories too.

Other Apple TV+ shows received recognition too. Servant episode ‘2:00’ is nominated in the Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) category. Meanwhile, Boys State is up for the Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program award, and Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry is nominated in the Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program category.

Apple Ads up For Awards

Away from TV+ content, two Apple adverts are nominated for Emmy awards too. The ‘Jump’ advert for AirPods pro and the ‘It Already Does That’ advert for the Apple Watch Series Six are both up for Outstanding Commerical.

The 2021 Emmy Awards winners will be announced in a show hosted by Cedric the Entertainer on September 19 that will air on CBS and Paramount Plus at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.