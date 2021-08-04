If you haven’t had enough of Ted Lasso and the AFC Richmond crew there are live events taking place in Los Angeles over the coming days. The “Believe” Fan Experience begins in Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday, with further events on August 7 and 8 at different locations.

Ted Lasso “Believe” Fan Experience at LA FC

According to The Drum, there will be a “Believe Bus’ and fans can take pictures in themed photo installations. It all takes place between the Major League Soccer match between LAFC and Sporting KC. A tweet from the home side promised “DJ Music, soccer darts, games, and prizes.”