Ted Lasso exists because Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt took mushrooms in Amsterdam back in 2000 and talked about soccer. Mr. Hunt was performing improv in the Dutch city and relayed the tale to Entertainment Weekly ahead of the show’s return.

As part of an in-depth cover feature ahead of Ted Lasso‘s return to Apple TV+, Mr. Hunt revealed:

I truly think if we had not taken mushrooms that day, Ted Lasso does not exist. This was pre-streaming, you couldn’t just watch the Bulls or the Bears; soccer filled that hole. One time, Jason and I had the day off so – as you do on a Wednesday in Amsterdam – we took mushrooms. Somewhere on that journey he allowed me to word-vomit all these ideas about soccer.

The character was originally conceived as part of an NBC promotional campaign fr its coverage of Premier League soccer. Years later, Mr. Sudeikis worked with Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence to turn it into a show, which was eventually picked up by Apple.

Going Beyond Season Three?

Mr. Lawrence himself has previously told The Mac Observer that the show only has a three-season and arc and is intended to end after that. Could Mr. Sudeikis be tempted to carry it on further by what he calls “the iMoney truck?” All he would say is that ” I’m glad they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t.”

Season two of Ted Lasso will premiere on Apple TV+ on July 23. Season one is available to subscribers now.