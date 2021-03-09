Ted Lasso added to its award nominations haul on Monday. Both the Directors Guild of America (DGA) and Producers Guild of America (PGA) have put the Apple TV+ comedy forward for accolades.

More Award Nominations for Ted Lasso

Two Ted Lasso episodes have been nominated in the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series category by the DGA. They are ‘Biscuits’, directed by Zach Braff, and ‘The Hope that Kills You’, directed by M.J. Delaney. They are up against episodes from The Flight Attendant and Curb Your Enthusiasm. The PGA nominated Season One for the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy. The producers named in the nomination are Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Kip Kroeger, Brendan Hunt, Tina Pawlik, and Joe Kelly. Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 10), The Flight Attendant (Season One), Schitt’s Creek (Season Six), and What We Do in the Shadows (Season Two) are nominated for the same award.

This latest round of nominations follows success for Ted Lasso at the Golden Globes, the first for Apple TV+ content, and the Critics Choice Awards.