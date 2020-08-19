Ted Lasso will return to Apple TV+ for a second season. Apple has renewed the comedy, starring Jason Sudeikis (via Variety). The first series only debuted on the streaming service last week.

As with the first, the second season will contain 10 episodes following the tale of a small-town college football coach Ted Lasso, who moves to the UK to coach struggling soccer team AFC Richmond. The character originally appeared on NBC Sports in 2013, highlighting the arrival of the Premier League there and became something of a hit. It adds to a growing collection of comedy on Apple TV+, something Apple is keen to highlight.