Ted Lasso won in four categories at the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) awards on Sunday. Indeed, the Apple TV+ comedy was the biggest winner overall at the virtual ceremony.

Ted Lasso Gets Four out of Five Wins for Apple TV+ at HCA Awards

Ted Lasso won at the HCA awards in four categories:

Best Streaming Series, Comedy

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy — Jason Sudeikis

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy — Brett Goldstein

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy — Hannah Waddingham

Furthermore, the M. Knight Shyamalan drama Servant also gained recognition. Actor Ruper Grint won Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama. The HCA itself was founded in late 2016 by a group of critics and journalists bidding to be the voices of a new era in Hollywood.

Ted Lasso has consistently featured at awards ceremonies since its release. For instance, it recently picked up 20 of Apple TV+’s 35 Emmy nominations.

