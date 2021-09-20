Ted Lasso scored a historic win at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. It was named ‘Outstanding Comedy Series’, making Apple TV+ the first streaming service ever to win a top program award in just its second year of eligibility.

Ted Lasso Named ‘Outstanding Comedy Series at 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards

In total, Ted Lasso won four Emmy Primetime Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham

The is in addition to the Creative Arts Emmy Awards it recently picked up.

A ‘Historic Night’ For Apple TV+

Commenting, Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video said:

While Ted Lasso taught us to believe that anything is possible, we are so genuinely moved that this has culminated in such a historic night for both Apple TV+ and the cast and crew of this special series. Thank you to the Television Academy for these honors and congratulations to all of our storytellers — both behind and in front of the camera — who have worked so tirelessly to bring unique perspectives to global audiences over this past year, delivering hope, light, humor, and compelling stories when we needed it most.

Fellow head of Worldwide Video Jamie Erlicht said:

What Jason, Bill, Brendan, Joe, and the entire creative team and cast of ‘Ted Lasso’ have accomplished within just one season speaks to the power of the intricately crafted storytelling that continues to inspire and uplift audiences all over the world. This recognition from the Television Academy is a testament to their tremendous talents, and we send our heartfelt congratulations to Team Lasso for their achievements.

First Emmy Award Wins For ‘Ted Lasso’ Stars

Even before Sunday’s success, Ted Lasso boasted the most nominated series regulars ever for a freshman comedy. It marked the first time any of Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein had won an Emmy.