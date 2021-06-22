Ted Lasso won a Peabody Award in the Entertainment category on Monday. The judges said it won the award “for offering the perfect counter to the enduring prevalence of toxic masculinity, both on-screen and off, in a moment when the nation truly needs inspiring models of kindness.”

Jason Ferrell Presents ‘Ted Lasso’ With Peabody Award

In an appropriately homespun, humorous video, Jason Ferrell announced the award. Star Jason Sudeikis (without a moustache!) responded, saying “it knocks our socks off.” Mr. Ferrell himself will shortly be joining the Apple TV+ roster. He stars alongside Paul Rudd in The Shrink Next Door, which premieres on November 12.