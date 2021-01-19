Ted Lasso has been nominated in three categories for the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards, it was announced Tuesday. The Apple TV+ show itself is up for Best Comedy Series, with Jason Sudeikis nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, and Hannah Waddingham nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

Three Critics Choice Nominations for Ted Lasso, 26 For Netflix

Here is who Apple TV+ and Ted Lasso are competing against:

Best Comedy Series:

Better Things (FX)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Mom (CBS)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ramy (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series:

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Lecy Goranson – The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Pop)

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly – Mom (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Netflix leads the Critics Choice Awards nominations, with 26, with HBO on 24. Netflix series Ozark and The Crown received 26 nominations each. Somewhat embarrassingly, Quibi actually has more nominations than Apple TV+, with four. Apple TV+’s first awards victory came at last year’s Critics Choice Awards, with Billy Crudup named Best Supporting Actor.