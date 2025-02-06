Ted Lasso Season 4 Could Focus on AFC Richmond Women’s Team

The cast and crew of 'Ted Lasso' are celebrating halloween by donning the official wardrobe of the titular character. (Photo Credit: Apple TV+.)

Apple TV+’s series “Ted Lasso” is set to return for a fourth season, with production reportedly focussing on the formation of AFC Richmond’s women’s team. This comes from Sigmund Judge, host of the Apple TV-focused Magic Rays of Light podcast, who shared the information on X, as supported by 9to5Mac.

EXCLUSIVE: London filming for #TedLasso S4 is now set to begin in May/June with focus shifting at AFC Richmond to the formation of its women’s team. — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) February 5, 2025

The filming of the show is scheduled to begin in May/June in London, later than initially expected. The narrative is expected to center around the creation of AFC Richmond’s women’s team. Hence, the men’s team is likely to make appearances but may not be the primary focus.

This change comes after in Season 3, when Keeley Jones suggested to club owner Rebecca Welton that they should start a women’s team.

Official confirmation from Apple TV+ is pending; questions remain about the extent of Jason Sudeikis’ involvement. It’s unclear whether Ted Lasso will continue as head coach or if his role will be reduced.