Ted Lasso Star and Creator Jason Sudeikis Gives Preview of Season 3 at SXSW

Fans of Ted Lasso got a surprise at the recent SXSW expo. Stars of the show Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, and Brendan Hunt gave a talk at the recent event. Subjects included Season 2 of the show, as well as what to expect from Season 3.

South by Southwest

Speaking from the set of the Apple TV+ hit, co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis led the talk along with co-stars Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt. Other notable guests included supervising producer Kip Kroeger and editor Mill Brown McCoy. Nancy Jundi of DigitalFilm moderated the talk. The host, along with Kroeger and McCoy, sat on SXSW’s Austin stage as the three actors video conferenced from the U.K. set.

Due to an error involving Daylight Saving Time, Hunt and Goldstein arrived late to the panel. While arriving late, the two refused to not be involved, opting to FaceTime into the conference from their respective vehicles. The latent buffering added another element of humor to the situation.

In Austin, those that attended report a packed audience thrilled by the experience. Even with the occasional hiccups, the audience was in high spirits throughout the conference.

Most of the panel was dedicated to reflecting on Season 2 of Ted Lasso, as well as their large success with Season 1. They also teased Season 3 of the show, as filming and production began at the beginning of March. The three men not only act on the show, but are writers as well. Sudeikis is one of the creators of the show.

Ted Lasso Takes Home the Gold

Ted Lasso has been an instant win right from the start. At the Critics Choice Television Awards, the series not only won Best New Comedy series, but Sudeikis, Goldstein, and Hannah Waddingham all took some acting awards. Sudeikis has also taken home a Golden Glove and a two Screen Actors Guild awards.

The show is also a huge success for Apple. In 2021, Apple TV+ became the first streaming service in history to grab a top program award within their second year of eligibility.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso is expected sometime in the third quarter of 2022. It is expected to contain 12 episodes.