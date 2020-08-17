Apple has released a number of Apple TV+ videos on the streaming service’s official YouTube channel over the last few days. They celebrate both individual shows such as Little Voice and Ted Lasso and adverts highlighting some of the genres that now appear on the streaming service.

Meet Ted Lasso, Louie and Other Stars of Apple TV+

A video released on Friday gave viewers a first look at Ted Lasso, which landed on Apple TV+ on Friday.

The U.S. soccer coach also featured in another video highlighting the service’s comedic offering. These also include Central Park, Mythic Quest – Ravens Banquet, and Trying.

Jason Sudeikis’s character features again in an advert called ‘Discover New Stories.’ That clip also highlights the Tom Hanks war film, Greyhound.

Elsewhere, viewers were introduced to Louie from Little Voice.

The autistic character is played by autistic actor Kevin Valdez in a groundbreaking performance.