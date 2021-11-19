Ted Lasso Stars Attend Q and A as Apple The Grove Reopens

Some of the stars of Ted Lasso took part in a space Q&A event at Apple’s retail location at The Grove in Los Angeles. The redesigned store is set to reopen on Friday, November 19.

Ted Lasso Stars Attend Q and A at Apple The Grove

Attending the event were Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), executive producer Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Juno Temple (Keeley), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent, writer), and Cristo Fernandez (Dani Rojas). The conversation was moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown. As the pictures show, Apple CEO Tim Cook was also in attendance.

Apple The Grove originally opened in 2002. The company said it has received 27 million visitors since then. The brand-new store is twice the size of the original retail outlet. Amongst the Today at Apple sessions on offer at The Grove is a festive walk. Participants will be taught about the iPhone 13 Pro’s features, including using the Ultra Wide camera to take macro photos, recording video with Cinematic mode, and shooting with new Photographic Styles.

Ted Lasso, has been a breakout hit for Apple TV+, earning an array of high-profile awards. These include a Peabody Award, a Sag award for Mr. Sudeikis, three rcitics Choice awards. There was also the small matter of a raft of Primetime Emmy wins. It has been renewed for a third season.