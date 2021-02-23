Hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso is part of the program for PaleyFest LA 2021, it was announced Tuesday. Cast and crew will appear in a discussion at the virtual event on April 1.

‘Ted Lasso’ Stars and Creator to Take Part in Panel Conversation

The show’s creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence will appear on a panel alongside stars, Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso,) Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Jeremy Swift, (Higgins,) Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), Nick Mohammed (Nathan Shelley), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt). Mr. Lawrence said:

I get to speak for the whole Ted Lasso team when I say thanks for including us at this year’s PaleyFest. We’re so grateful to anyone who gave our show any of their time this year – it’s cool to have the opportunity to let fans know that in person.

The session will start at 10 AM Eastern. Patton Oswalt will moderate.