Ted Lasso claimed another big awards victory on Sunday night. The Apple TV+ comedy series won in the Comedy Series and New Series categories at the Writers Guild Awards.

Award Wins Keep Coming for Ted Lasso and Apple TV+

In the Comedy Series category, Ted Lasso beat Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Great, PEN15 and What We Do in the Shadows. It saw off Dave, The Flight Attendant, The Great and Lovecraft Country in the New Series category. The writers credited for the Ted Lasso victory were:

Jane Becker

Leann Bowen

Brett Goldstein

Brendan Hunt

Joe Kelly

Bill Lawrence

Jamie Lee

Jason Sudeikis

Phoebe Walsh

Bill Wrubel

It’s been a stunningly successful awards season for Ted Lasso. The show secured Apple TV+ its first Golden Globes victory and also secured a clean sweep at the Critics Choice awards. It has been nominated in the AARP Movies For Grownups Awards, and Directors and Producers Guild Awards.