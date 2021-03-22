Ted Lasso claimed another big awards victory on Sunday night. The Apple TV+ comedy series won in the Comedy Series and New Series categories at the Writers Guild Awards.
Award Wins Keep Coming for Ted Lasso and Apple TV+
In the Comedy Series category, Ted Lasso beat Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Great, PEN15 and What We Do in the Shadows. It saw off Dave, The Flight Attendant, The Great and Lovecraft Country in the New Series category. The writers credited for the Ted Lasso victory were:
- Jane Becker
- Leann Bowen
- Brett Goldstein
- Brendan Hunt
- Joe Kelly
- Bill Lawrence
- Jamie Lee
- Jason Sudeikis
- Phoebe Walsh
- Bill Wrubel
It’s been a stunningly successful awards season for Ted Lasso. The show secured Apple TV+ its first Golden Globes victory and also secured a clean sweep at the Critics Choice awards. It has been nominated in the AARP Movies For Grownups Awards, and Directors and Producers Guild Awards.