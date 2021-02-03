Apple TV+ hit series Ted Lasso scored two Golden Globe nominations on Wednesday. The animated movie Wolfwalkers, which is also exclusive to the service, received a nomination too.

‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Wolfwalkers’ up For Golden Globes

Ted Lasso, which tells the tale of a bumbling American football coach recruited to soccer’s English Premier League, was nominated in the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Jason Sudeikis, who plays the lead character, was nominated in the Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy. The series will go up against Emily in Paris (Netflix), The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), The Great (Hulu), and Schitt’s Creek (POP TV) for the prestigious award. Mr. Sudeikis, meanwhile, is up against Don Cheadle (Blue Monday), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Rammy Youssef (Ramy). This follows recent Critics’ Choice nominations for the show and its cast.

Wolfwalkers is nominated in the Best Motion Picture – Animated category. It is competing against The Croods: A New Age, Onward, Over The Moon, and Soul.