PCoIP company Teradici is partnering with Mac cloud provider MacStadium to offer high-performance remote access to Macs in the cloud. The service is expected to be available in mid-2021.

Teradici + MacStadium

The partnership will bring Teradici’s Cloud Access Software with PCoIP (PC-over-IP) to Mac users via remote access. Some uses cases include “automating CI/CD pipelines, improving testing, bringing Mac desktops to wherever they are needed, and using Macs as servers.”

Paul Austin, Director, Global Channels for Teradici:

We’re excited to bring Teradici remote technology to the Mac, and to enable Mac users to benefit from powerful remote access. The combination with MacStadium’s enterprise-class cloud capabilities will surely delight users of the platform.

Teradici CAS will support Macs running either macOS Catalina or macOS Big Sur. Additionally, all existing PCoIP endpoints, including macOS clients, Windows clients, Linux clients, PCoIP Zero Clients, and PCoIP thin clients will be able to connect to a macOS host.