Tesla App Gets Live Activities Support for Supercharging

Tesla has updated its iOS app to support Live Activities for Supercharging, giving iPhone users real-time charging updates directly on their Lock Screen and Dynamic Island. The feature is available on iPhones running iOS 17.2 or later, and it activates automatically when a Supercharging session begins.

With this update, Tesla drivers no longer need to unlock their phones or open the app to monitor charging progress. Key details like battery percentage, time remaining, charging speed, power output in kilowatts, and estimated session cost are displayed in a clean, glanceable format. Users with newer iPhones, specifically the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, and their standard versions can also view this data in the Dynamic Island. For older iPhones, the updates appear on the Lock Screen only.

Image Courtesy: @ChargerHunter on X

How It Works

When a charging session starts, the Live Activity kicks in automatically. It shows:

Time left until charging is complete

Battery percentage

Charging power in kilowatts

Charging speed

Estimated cost

Range or charge added during the session

This upgrade also extends to the Apple Watch, offering users even more flexibility while keeping tabs on their charging session from nearby.

Larger Implications for Tesla’s Ecosystem

Tesla’s move to support Live Activities isn’t just about convenience at charging stations. It’s an early step toward a broader rollout of Live Activity integration with the company’s upcoming robotaxi service. The app will allow users to request rides, track vehicle arrival, and monitor trip progress—all from the Lock Screen.

According to Tesla news aggregator Sawyer Merritt, which was first spotted by macrumors, the feature is part of version 4.45.0 of the Tesla iOS app, which is now available in the App Store. The update was first spotted by user Deandawiz, who shared a preview of the Live Activity layout.

Tesla plans to launch its robotaxi pilot program next month in Austin, Texas, with about 10 autonomous Model Y vehicles. The company aims to scale that number to 1,000, depending on early performance.

For now, the focus remains on making Supercharging more seamless. This update brings Tesla in line with other major apps using Live Activities to offer real-time, at-a-glance updates—only now, it’s for your EV.