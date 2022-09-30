Tests from ‘Wall Street Journal’ Indicate Apple’s Crash Detection May Have Flaws

The new iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch series includes the new Crash Detection feature, and so far people seem to be going out of their way to test the new feature.

However, a new round of tests done by the Wall Street Journal show that Crash Detection may not be as flawless as originally planned.

Tests by ‘Wall Street Journal’ Show Crash Detection May be Flimsy

In a video posted to the Wall Street Journal’s official YouTube page, the team asks a three time destruction derby champion to wreck into multiple vehicles inside a scrap yard to see if they could set off Crash Detection.

The driver was wearing an Apple Watch Ultra, and also had an iPhone 14 Pro and Google Pixel strapped to the passenger headrests. The vehicles he crashed into also had additional phones strapped to a headrest. The start of the tests did trigger the driver’s Crash Detection features. However, it was the vehicles he was crashing into that became concerning, for they did not have Crash Detection activate.

Even with a second vehicle, the results were the same. When the Wall Street Journal reached out to Apple about the results, the company stated that the reason for the lack of Crash Detection is likely due to a lack of data. According to Apple, Crash Detection may not have set off due to the devices not realizing it was in a vehicle for various reasons. This includes a lack of travel distance prior to the crash itself.

Looking at the Results

As someone who decided to test Crash Detection for themselves (albeit in a less extreme fashion), it is somewhat surprising to see that the feature did not set off during an actual crash.

While it would be great if this feature never needed to see real world application, sooner or later reports of how Crash Detection responds in legitimate crashes will find their way online. Though it is a fun feature to test, the foundation for the new feature is meant to actually save lives. While it is this author’s wish that no one has to actually use the feature, one can at least hope that it will kick in when there’s an actual emergency.

What do you think about this experiment? Let us know in the comments.