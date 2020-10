Prior to Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ event the Beats by Dr. Dre page on the Apple online retail store disappeared. Despite no new products being announced, the page has now returned.

Beats bu Dr. Dre Back on Apple

Rumors about Beats-style, but Apple-branded studio headphones persist. Indeed, the overall folding of the Dr. Dre brand into Apple’s has long been assumed, but they remain separate at the time of this writing.