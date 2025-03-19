“The Buccaneers” Season 2 Returns to Apple TV+ in Summer 2025

Apple TV+ has announced the second season of “The Buccaneers,” set to premiere globally on June 18, 2025. The series, inspired by Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel, will release one new episode weekly, every Wednesday, through August 6, 2025, totaling eight episodes.

The second season reunites the core cast, including Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Christina Hendricks, and Mia Threapleton. Leighton Meester joins the cast for this season. The storyline continues the narrative of the American girls who have established themselves in London society during the 1870s. The new season says that the characters will deal with themes of romance, social dynamics, and personal growth.

The first season of “The Buccaneers” received a positive reception for its modern take on a period drama and its focus on female relationships. The production of the series is handled by The Forge Entertainment, a Banijay UK company. The second season is written by Katherine Jakeways and directed by William McGregor, Rachel Leiterman, John Hardwick, and Charlie Manton.

Apple TV+ says that the complete first season remains available for streaming. The platform, available in over 100 countries, gives access to a range of drama and comedy series, films, documentaries, and children’s entertainment. Apple TV+ is accessible through the Apple TV app on various devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Macs, and select smart TVs, as well as through web browsers.

