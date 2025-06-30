The Case for an ‘iRing’: Apple’s Next Big Wearable Could Be Its Smallest

Apple has a wearables problem. Not in quality, but in momentum. While the Apple Watch and AirPods continue to dominate their categories, growth is slowing. The wearables segment, which includes the Watch, AirPods, and other accessories, saw a 7% revenue decline last fiscal year. Apple Watch sales alone dropped over 14% in 2024 and are expected to fall again this year. This slowdown signals a need for something new. A smart ring which would be small, discreet, and focused could be exactly what Apple needs.

Smart rings offer an alternative to the wrist-dominant market Apple has shaped. They’re comfortable, subtle, and well-suited for tasks like sleep and activity tracking. Rings are also less intrusive during workouts and don’t require daily charging. With no display, they avoid the barrage of notifications that define smartwatches. Their form makes them compatible with any outfit, from gym gear to formal wear, and more appealing to those who still prefer traditional watches.

A Strategic Gap Apple Can Fill

The smart ring market exists. And it’s growing. Oura, Samsung, Ultrahuman, and RingConn are already competing for space. These products prove demand exists, but none offer the seamless ecosystem integration Apple can deliver. A ring that connects with the iPhone, Watch, and Vision Pro could extend Apple’s dominance in health and fitness tracking, without asking users to choose between form and function.

Citing Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman makes a strong case for Apple entering the smart ring category. Gurman notes that the company is already working on smart glasses with health-tracking capabilities. But a ring, he argues, would open the door to customers who want fitness features without the interruptions or aesthetics of a smartwatch. “Apple should seriously consider developing a smart ring,” Gurman wrote, highlighting its potential to revitalize Apple’s wearables business.

A ring’s position on the finger provides accurate heart rate and sleep data. Some existing models already support ECG functionality. Apple has the hardware expertise and health software platform to push the category further. It could add Vision Pro controls, Siri interaction, or tap-to-pay features. The iRing could also serve as a digital key, expanding Apple’s ecosystem of personal and home security.

It’s About Ecosystem and Market Reach

A smart ring isn’t just a new product. It’s a gateway to users who don’t want an Apple Watch. Some prefer analog timepieces. Others avoid constant notifications. A ring serves those users and still brings them into the Apple ecosystem. It can collect health data, sync with apps, and enhance their existing devices. Some users may even buy both.

While Gurman emphasizes the opportunity a smart ring presents, he also notes Apple’s broader wearables strategy. The company is preparing new Watch models, including the first update to the SE line since 2022 and the Ultra 3, which may include satellite connectivity. Still, the big leap forward would come from expanding into a fresh device category.

Meanwhile, Apple continues to test boundaries in other areas. The company is developing a tethered Vision Pro headset that uses Mac processing power to reduce lag, according to clues spotted in the new macOS Spatial Rendering feature. And with the second beta releases of iOS 26 and other platforms, Apple is fine-tuning its software ahead of major hardware announcements expected in September.

None of that overshadows the need for new momentum in wearables. A smart ring fits Apple’s strategy: personal, health-focused, and tightly integrated. It’s not just a good idea. It’s a necessary one.