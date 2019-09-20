The Cube is Back! Apple Store Fifth Ave Reopens

The Apple Store on Fifth Avenue reopened its doors Friday. Tim Cook joined crowds of customers outside the famous cube.

‘We Love Switchers’

Apple’s senior vice president retail and people Deirdre O’Brien accompanied Mr. Cook on the trip.

The cube is back! Our Fifth Avenue store has always been a special place for Apple and visitors from around the world. We ❤️ NY! pic.twitter.com/av9S1tD1DX — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 20, 2019

Ironically, this selfie appears to have been taken with an Android. However, that did not seem to bother senior vice president of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller, who was also in New York. He tweeted: “We love switchers!”

Mr. Cook’s photographs indicate there was rather a big crowd at the store, to welcome the return of the iconic cube.