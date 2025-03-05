The iPad Air Officially Marks the End of Apple’s 64GB Era

Apple has launched the 11th-generation iPad, a device that brings a change to the company’s established storage strategy for its entry-level tablet. The new iPad now offers 128GB of storage as its baseline configuration, a move away from the prior 64GB option that had been standard for several generations.

As applications become more complex and media files increase in size, users require more storage to maintain optimal device performance. This upgrade to 128GB provides greater flexibility for users, allowing them to store more apps, photos, videos, and documents directly on their devices.

In addition to the storage increase, the iPad includes various internal hardware updates. Apple has released information outlining the specifications of these internal components. The company has made the new iPad available for purchase, allowing consumers to acquire the updated device. This change comes as a reflection of the company’s attempt to better suit the needs of today’s tablet users. The change in base storage, helps the device to keep up with the storage demands of modern applications.

This adjustment to the iPad’s storage options goes well with the general trend within the tech industry, where devices are increasingly equipped with larger storage capacities to accommodate the growing volume of digital data.