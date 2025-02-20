The iPhone 16e’s A18 Chip Isn’t Quite the Real Deal

Apple’s newly launched iPhone 16e features the A18 chip, but it’s not quite the same as the one in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. Instead, Apple is using a binned version of the chip, meaning it has slight differences that could impact graphics performance.

According to Apple’s official specs, the A18 chip in the iPhone 16e has a 4-core GPU, while the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus have a 5-core GPU. The A18 Pro, found in the iPhone 16 Pro models, features an even more powerful 6-core GPU.

The CPU, however, remains identical across all models, with a 6-core setup (2 performance, 4 efficiency cores).

This means that everyday tasks should feel just as fast on the iPhone 16e as on the iPhone 16. The main difference will be in graphics-heavy workloads like gaming and video editing, where the extra GPU cores in the higher-end models could provide better performance.

What Is Chip Binning?

Chip binning is a common process in semiconductor manufacturing. Some chips don’t meet the highest performance standards during production, so instead of discarding them, manufacturers disable certain cores and use them in lower-tier products.

Apple has used this strategy before—most recently with the iPad Mini 7, which has a binned A17 Pro chip with one fewer GPU core.

Despite having a binned GPU, the iPhone 16e still supports Apple Intelligence, Apple’s new AI-powered system for iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

This suggests that the iPhone 16e has 8GB of RAM, which is the minimum required for Apple Intelligence features.

While the binned A18 chip may not matter for most users, those who demand the highest graphics performance may notice differences in gaming or heavier workloads.

“What do you think? Does the $599 starting price justify the downgrades from the flagship models? Let us know in the comments.”