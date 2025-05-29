The iPhone 17 Will Likely Feature a Bigger Display

The iPhone 17 is set to get some major updates this year, including a bigger display size. According to a post on X by industry analyst Ross Young, the base iPhone 17 will feature a modest screen size increase, growing from 6.1 inches to approximately 6.3 inches. This means it’ll match the size of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro.

This shift comes after Apple increased the display sizes of the iPhone 16 Pro models last year, while keeping the base models unchanged. With the 2025 update, Apple is also phasing out the “Plus” model in favor of the much thinner, sleeker iPhone 17 Air.

Beyond the size upgrade, the standard iPhone 17 is expected to adopt features previously exclusive to the Pro models, including a 120Hz refresh rate via Apple’s ProMotion technology and support for always-on display.

These enhancements mark a notable step forward for Apple’s non-Pro lineup. The entry-level iPhone 17 will probably become more enticing to users seeking a premium experience without the higher price tag.