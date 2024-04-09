The Last Apple TV Launched a Year and a Half Ago. Here’s When To Expect a New Model

The Apple TV is the go-to device for media consumption at home. It integrates perfectly with the Apple ecosystem, and does a magnificent work putting everything together. From mirroring an iPhone screen to playing audio through a couple of HomePods. It’s the perfect Apple device to have at home.

The Cupertino company announced the current Apple TV 4K a year and a half ago. And it seems like a refresh is due relatively soon. It doesn’t sound like it’ll be be revolutionary, but rather an iteration to keep the product going for a couple more years before the big update.

In January 2023, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that Apple would launch a new Apple TV “in the first half of 2023.” We don’t know if the analyst still stands behind that prediction. Gurman hasn’t said anything else about this launch since then, so take it with a grain of salt. However, if his information is correct, we should expect the new Apple TV right after the new iPad Pro and iPad Air launch on May.

We don’t expect anything groundbreaking in this new version. There’s rumors of an Apple TV with a camera, but it won’t happen anytime soon. It seems that this device will look a lot like what we already have with the Apple TV 4K. So the design is likely to stay the same.

The new Apple TV could be faster, cheaper, and feature a very similar or even identical design. It doesn’t seem like the Siri Remote would change externally. Find-My capabilities aren’t off the table, and would certainly make a great addition to it. Other than that, there’s not much else to improve at the moment Right now there is nothing official from Apple, so for now we only have some leaks and speculation from analysts and industry experts.

