The M5 iPad Pro Can Finally Talk Directly to Your Smart Home Devices

The M5 iPad Pro now supports Thread, thanks to Apple’s new N1 wireless chip—alongside Wi‑Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. In plain terms, your iPad can finally talk directly to many Matter smart‑home gadgets with fewer dropouts and faster responses. See our launch coverage for context in iPad Pro M5 overview and the deeper N1 chip explainer.

Thread, in plain English

Thread is a low‑power, self‑healing mesh network for smart‑home devices. Instead of every sensor fighting your Bluetooth or congesting Wi‑Fi, Thread devices pass messages through each other—so signals go farther and stay steadier through walls. For early real‑world examples, we’ve covered Thread accessories like Eve’s lineup that helped popularize the standard.

What actually changes on iPad

Take the iPad to the exact spot, scan the Matter code, add the device, and test it right there—less “No Response,” fewer pairing timeouts. Better coexistence. With Wi‑Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 on the same N1 platform, the iPad is less likely to step on its own wireless toes when you’re juggling file transfers, accessories, and smart‑home control. Background: N1 chip explainer.

No, your iPad still isn’t the home hub

Automations and remote access don’t run on the iPad. For Apple’s Home architecture, you still want a Thread border router as your always‑on hub—typically a HomePod mini or a compatible Apple TV 4K. We’ve discussed this in hub‑focused pieces like the HomePod coverage and practical gear stories such as Eve MotionBlinds, where HomePod mini/Apple TV 4K serve that role.

You’ll also need a Thread border router

Many Matter devices use Thread, and Thread networks require a border router on your home network (that role is handled by HomePod mini or compatible Apple TV 4K models). If you see a “Thread Border Router Required” message during setup, that’s why. For picking accessories, refer to our living HomeKit‑compatible devices list and newer Matter/Thread accessory roundups.

Who benefits most

Smart‑home tinkerers and installers doing room‑by‑room commissioning.

doing room‑by‑room commissioning. Renters who want reliable gear without rewiring.

who want reliable gear without rewiring. Parents/pet owners who rely on quick motion/contact alerts.

who rely on quick motion/contact alerts. Creators juggling Wi‑Fi transfers, Bluetooth gear, and scene lighting in the same space.

Bottom line

The M5 iPad Pro becomes a far better smart‑home sidekick. It won’t replace your HomePod mini or Apple TV 4K as the always‑on hub, but now it speaks the same language as your newest gadgets—and that makes everyday control and setup noticeably smoother.