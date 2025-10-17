The M5 iPad Pro Finally Kills That Awful Screen Stutter on Your External Monitor

The 2025 iPad Pro (M5) adds two upgrades creators and gamers have been asking for: up to 120Hz output to external displays and new Adaptive Sync support on 120Hz monitors. Together, they cut visible judder and lower perceived latency so timelines feel snappier and games look smoother.

What changed vs before

Previous iPad Pro models topped out at 60Hz on external displays. The new iPad Pro (M5) can now drive compatible monitors at up to 120Hz and sync its frame delivery to the display’s variable refresh rate. If your monitor supports 120Hz and variable refresh (VRR), you’ll see fewer micro‑stutters, less tearing, and tighter input response. We also cover how this stacks up in our iPad Pro (M5) vs iPad Air (M3) comparison.

Why 120Hz + Adaptive Sync matters

Video work: Scrubbing 4K/8K timelines, dragging clips, and hitting play/pause feels instant. VRR keeps motion stable when the UI switches between 24p/30p/60p content and fast UI animations. See the latest Final Cut Pro for iPad updates.

Scrubbing 4K/8K timelines, dragging clips, and hitting play/pause feels instant. VRR keeps motion stable when the UI switches between 24p/30p/60p content and fast UI animations. See the latest Final Cut Pro for iPad updates. Design & illustration: Pencil strokes and canvas pans track more closely to your hand at 120Hz, reducing perceived input lag.

Pencil strokes and canvas pans track more closely to your hand at 120Hz, reducing perceived input lag. Gaming: Higher frame rates give smoother motion; Adaptive Sync reduces judder when the game’s frame rate fluctuates.

Higher frame rates give smoother motion; Adaptive Sync reduces judder when the game’s frame rate fluctuates. General UX: Windows, menus, and scrolling feel more “glued” to your finger with fewer micro‑hitches, especially with the UI changes in iPadOS 26.

What you need for 120Hz on an external monitor

The 2025 iPad Pro (M5). If you’re choosing specs, our guide to M5 iPad Pro RAM options can help.

If you’re choosing specs, our guide to M5 iPad Pro RAM options can help. A 120Hz‑capable display. Check that your monitor supports 120Hz at your target resolution (e.g., 2560×1440 @ 120Hz or 3840×2160 @ 120Hz) and offers a VRR range around 48–120Hz.

Check that your monitor supports 120Hz at your target resolution (e.g., 2560×1440 @ 120Hz or 3840×2160 @ 120Hz) and offers a VRR range around 48–120Hz. The right cable/adapter. Use a certified USB‑C/Thunderbolt 4 cable. For HDMI, pick an adapter that explicitly supports 4K at 120Hz and VRR; older HDMI 2.0 dongles are limited to 4K60.

How to set it up

Connect the monitor to iPad Pro via USB‑C/Thunderbolt or a 4K120‑capable HDMI adapter. On iPad, open Settings → Displays & Brightness. Tap your external display. Select the preferred Resolution and, if available, set Refresh Rate to 120Hz. If your monitor exposes a VRR/Adaptive Sync toggle in its on‑screen menu, turn it on. iPad Pro will coordinate frame delivery automatically. Open your editing app or game and test motion. If you still see 60Hz, double‑check the cable/adapter and the display’s 120Hz mode.

Creator workflows that benefit immediately

Final Cut Pro for iPad: Faster UI fluidity when skimming, trimming, and color‑grading, especially on 120Hz displays — see what’s new in the latest update and the companion Final Cut Camera 2.0.

Faster UI fluidity when skimming, trimming, and color‑grading, especially on 120Hz displays — see what’s new in the latest update and the companion Final Cut Camera 2.0. DaVinci Resolve for iPad: Smoother playheads and scopes while scrubbing and previewing.

Smoother playheads and scopes while scrubbing and previewing. Procreate/Vectornator: More responsive brush strokes and zoom/pan gestures on large canvases.

Gaming angle: what to expect

Games that push higher frame rates will look and feel better at 120Hz, while Adaptive Sync minimizes judder when performance varies. Combined with the M5’s GPU upgrades (M5 vs M4 breakdown) and system‑level changes in iPadOS 26, you get a visibly smoother experience on external screens with lower perceived latency.

Limitations & tips

Resolution vs. refresh trade‑off: Some adapters/monitors cap 4K at 60Hz. Try 1440p/120Hz if 4K/120 isn’t available.

Some adapters/monitors cap 4K at 60Hz. Try 1440p/120Hz if 4K/120 isn’t available. VRR range matters: If your monitor only supports a narrow VRR band (e.g., 90–120Hz), low‑fps scenes may still stutter.

If your monitor only supports a narrow VRR band (e.g., 90–120Hz), low‑fps scenes may still stutter. Cable quality: Uncertified or long cables can silently drop you to 60Hz.

Uncertified or long cables can silently drop you to 60Hz. Per‑app behavior: Apps decide their own target frame rate. You’ll see the biggest gains in motion‑heavy UIs and games.

Who gets it

120Hz external output and Adaptive Sync are new capabilities of the 2025 iPad Pro (M5). For a broader view of where iPad fits in a desktop setup, see our iPad Pro (M5) vs MacBook Pro (M4) guide — and if you’re building a smart‑home workstation, note that the M5 iPad Pro can finally talk directly to smart‑home devices.

Related reading on MacObserver

Bottom line

If you’ve been waiting to use iPad Pro as a true 120Hz editing bay or gaming rig on a big screen, the 2025 model finally delivers. Pair it with a proper 120Hz/VRR monitor and the right adapter, and you’ll get smoother motion, tighter input response, and fewer visual hiccups across creative apps and games.