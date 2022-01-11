‘The Morning Show’ Returning For Season Three With New Showrunner

The Morning Show will return to Apple TV+ for season three. Furthermore, a new showrunner, Charlotte Stoudt, will lead the series.

New Showrunner for ‘The Morning Show’ Season Three

As well as helming season three of The Morning Show, Ms. Stoudt has signed a new, multi-year overall deal for scripted television series with Apple TV+. She has previously worked on the likes of Homeland and House of Cards. Ms. Stoudt replaces Kerry Ehrin, who developed The Morning Show and served as showrunner on the first two seasons. She will remain as a consultant for season three. Commenting, Ms. Stoudt said:

I’m excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show. The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+ said:

It has been thrilling to watch ‘The Morning Show’ go from strength to strength over the past two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining. We’re excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television.

The Morning Show was one of the first Apple TV+ shows launched and was initially signed for two seasons. No date of release or production details for season three had been announced at the time of this writing.