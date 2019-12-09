‘The Morning’ Show Earns Golden Globes Nominations

Apple got its first Golden Globes nominations Monday. Apple TV+ flagship series The Morning Show received three nominations.

First Golden Globe Nominations for Apple

The Morning Show received a nomination in the Best Drama Series category at the 77th Golden Globes. Furthermore, stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon both earned nominations in the Best Actress category.

And the #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Best Television Series – Drama, and Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For Television are… pic.twitter.com/GfFeoMTnIc — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2019

The announcements came just hours after a nod in the Critics Choice awards. Billy Crudup, who plays media executive Corey Ellison in The Morning Show, received a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category there. Recognition at such Hollywood ceremonies will no doubt please those at Apple who invested huge amounts in the show. It is clear that they to compete with traditional media outlets.

Update

No surprise, Apple has put out a statement welcoming the nominations. The company also pointed out that Ms. Aniston is only the fourth person in history to receive Best Lead Actress nominations for both TV Comedy and Drama.

The nominations are “historic,” according to Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “After the debut of Apple TV+ just last month, today’s nominations are a true testament to the powerful storytelling that went into ‘The Morning Show,’ as well as all of our Apple Originals,” he said.

Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video also commented:

‘The Morning Show’ is resonating with audiences all around the world and today’s recognition from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association further reinforces how timely and special this series is. Congrats to Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Michael Ellenberg, Kerry Ehrin, Mimi Leder and the unparalleled cast and creative minds behind this project. We cannot wait to continue exploring the world of ‘The Morning Show’ into season two.

The series’ executive producer and showrunner Kerry Ehrin said:

I’m incredibly proud that the show was nominated, and it’s so rewarding to see the hard work and talent of Reese and Jen recognized,” said of “The Morning Show. Mimi, Michael and I could not be more delighted and grateful to the HFPA for this honor, and to Apple for all their support.

“It is an important time, and a privilege, to be able to tell stories and create art that reflects the times we are living in,” said director and executive producer Mimi Leder. Furthermore, fellow executive producer Michael Ellenberg said: