The Morning Show season two is slated to restart filming on October 19, Deadline reported. Furthermore, Steve Carell looks set to return, despite originally only signing a one-year deal.

As well as Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup (who plays Cory Ellison), Mark Duplass (Chip), Nestor Carbonell (Yanko Flores), Bel Powley (Claire Conway), Karen Pittman (Mia Jordan), and Desean Terry (Daniel Henderson) will all return for season two. The return of Mr. Carell is not yet officially confirmed, but producers are reportedly confident he will sign.

Filming had begun on the first two episodes of season two. However, no scene involving Mr. Carell’s character had been shot. Obviously all dates are subject to the changing situation around COVID-19. The show is expected to reflect the pandemic.