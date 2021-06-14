The Morning Show is set to return to Apple TV+, with season two premiering on September 17, 2021. The first episode will become available that day, with the remaining episodes in the 10-episode season landing every Friday after that.

‘The Morning Show’ Season Two Sees Stars Return and New Characters Join Apple TV+ Hit

Season two of The Morning Show once again stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Returning with them are Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. There are new character too:

Greta Lee – Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team.

Ruairi O’Connor – Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star.

Hasan Minhaj – Eric Nomani, a new member of The Morning Show team.

Holland Taylor – Cybil Richards, chairwoman of the UBA board

Tara Karsian – Gayle Berman, a news producer

Valeria Golino – Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker;

Julianna Margulies – Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor

Teaser Clip Released

Season two will continue to look at workplace dynamics between both women and men and women and women. It picks after Alex Levy (Ms. Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Ms. Witherspoon) took matters into their own hands live on-air in the season one finale. A teaser clip was released Monday that confirms Alex Levy has left the program, and there is debate about her return.

Kerry Ehrin developed The Morning Show and served as showrunner and executive producer. Michael Ellenberg, Kristin Hahn, and Lauren Neustadter are also executive producers along with the aforementioned stars. Mimi Leder directed several episodes and is also an executive producer. Season one is available to Apple TV+ subscribers now.