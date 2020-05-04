‘The Morning Show’ Showrunner Extends Deal With Apple

Kerry Ehrin, showrunner on Apple TV+ flagship The Morning Show, has signed a multi-year extension to her deal with Apple, it emerged Monday (via Deadline). It means that she will continue to exclusively work on projects for the streaming service.

‘The Morning Show’ Showrunner Sticking With Apple TV+

Ms. Ehrin inked her initial deal with Apple in 2018 – the first writer to do so. She previously worked on Bates Motel Friday, Night Lights, and Parenthood. Shooting for the second series of The Morning Show is currently on hold amidst the coronavirus pandemic.