Drama series The Mosquito Coast is to launch on Apple TV+ on April 30, it was announced Friday. Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman will star.

‘The Mosquito Coast’ Adaptation Coming to Apple TV+

The series is based on the novel of the same name by author Paul Theroux. The book is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and is being brought to screen by award-winning novelist and creator Neil Cross. Mr. Cross will serve as an executive director, alongside Rupert Wyatt and others. Mr. Wyatt will also direct the first two episodes. Justin Theroux will play inventor Allie Fox, whose family finds themselves on the run from the U.S. government and having to head to Mexico.

A new trailer was also released Friday.

After episodes one and two are released, the remains five episodes will be released weekly.