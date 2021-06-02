The Mosquito Coast has been renewed for a second season on Apple TV+. The news was announced Wednesday, ahead of the first series finale, which will premiere Friday.

Season Two of ‘The Mosquito Coast’ Coming to Apple TV+

Commenting on the renewal, Matt Cherniss, Apple’s head of programming, said:

The Mosquito Coast has captured the imagination of viewers all over the world, not only because of its adrenaline-fueled action and adventure, but also for the engaging family story and captivating performances at its heart. We can’t wait to find out what comes next for the Fox family, and for audiences to continue to experience the thrill ride.

The Mosquito Coast is based on the novel of the same name by Paul Theroux (the uncle of star Justin Theroux). Season one is seven episodes long and was executive produced by Neil Cross.